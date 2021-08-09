Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lessened by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.91. 54,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,290. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $154.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

