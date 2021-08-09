InvestDigital Hits Market Cap of $360,483.80 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $360,483.80 and $134,423.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00825741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00104622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039952 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

