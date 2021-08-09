Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,998. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

