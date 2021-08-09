Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Cut by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,700 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 6.5% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invitation Homes worth $45,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. 59,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

