IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.50. 23,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

