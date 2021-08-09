iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

