iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.15. 83,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

