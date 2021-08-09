iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Boosted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $18,930,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 609,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 110,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,865,536. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74.

