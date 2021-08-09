iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $77.54 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47.

