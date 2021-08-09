iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $65,198,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 442,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $105.12 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98.

