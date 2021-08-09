iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $117.45. 4,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

