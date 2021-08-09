iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 274.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

