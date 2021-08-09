iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,427 shares.The stock last traded at $160.94 and had previously closed at $161.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

