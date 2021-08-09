iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 134,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.85. 726,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,745,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

