iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.75 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

