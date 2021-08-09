iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 174.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.31. 131,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

