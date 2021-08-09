iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

