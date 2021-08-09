iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ISPC stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

