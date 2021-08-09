iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

STAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE STAR opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

