IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

