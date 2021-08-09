IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.59. 10,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.79. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

