IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 414,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 168,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.89. 141,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

