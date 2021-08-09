IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $229.55. 160,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

