IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 105,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,589,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of VDE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.89. 25,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,413. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

