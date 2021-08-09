J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Sells $947,014.40 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

