J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.32

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 26678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JSAIY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

