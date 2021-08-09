Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.22.

JACK opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

