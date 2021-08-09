Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,749 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,375 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 135,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $316.86 million, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

