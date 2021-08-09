Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 59,877 Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCW opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform in China with curriculum, including music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

