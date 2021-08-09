Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRKN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

CRKN opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.