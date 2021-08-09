Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 26,093 Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

ANIX opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.