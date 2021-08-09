Jane Street Group LLC Sells 14,073 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,970 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CORR stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

