Jane Street Group LLC Takes $104,000 Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 91.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 497,040 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PAVmed by 66.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PAVmed by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 89,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVM opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

