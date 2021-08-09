Jane Street Group LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXR. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.87 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $253.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

