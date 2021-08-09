Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.29 ($107.39).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €76.03 ($89.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.94. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Daimler has a 1 year low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

