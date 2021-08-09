Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eni S.p.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ENI in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

ENI stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ENI by 8.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

