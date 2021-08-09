Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.40 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

