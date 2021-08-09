Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.99 ($21.16).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

