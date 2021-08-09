Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

BBWI opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

