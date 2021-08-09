Jeffrey Steven Sloan Acquires 2,946 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPN stock opened at $176.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $59,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.