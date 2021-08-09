JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post sales of $51.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $52.60 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.