JMP Securities Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $163.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

JCOM stock opened at $138.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.96.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

