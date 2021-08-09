John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
HTD opened at $25.77 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
