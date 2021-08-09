John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

HTD opened at $25.77 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

