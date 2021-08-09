John R. Rettig Sells 5,800 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $202.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -247.46 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 99.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 78.5% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $6,263,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.