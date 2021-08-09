Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

