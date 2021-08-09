Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,293 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $251.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $253.90.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

