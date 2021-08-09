JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Reduced by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 8.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after acquiring an additional 561,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73.

