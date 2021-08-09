Juggernaut 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00820603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040564 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

