JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Tops $14.08 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $385,814.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00144192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,415.04 or 0.98627411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00770234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,390 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

