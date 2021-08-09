Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Financial Contrast

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Just Energy Group and Engie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% Engie N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Just Energy Group and Engie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie 0 3 8 0 2.73

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Engie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Engie $63.68 billion 0.53 -$1.76 billion N/A N/A

Just Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engie.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Engie shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Engie beats Just Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals. The company also engages in the design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG onshore and offshore. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.